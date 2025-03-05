Lace up those trainers - Coleraine is to get its own parkrun

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:46 BST

Coleraine’s Christie Park is to host the town’s very first parkrun.

parkrun is a positive, welcoming and inclusive run with no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Posting on social media, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council Cllr Tanya Stirling said: “I am absolutely delighted. parkrun is a free, community event to walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

"parkrun is 5k and will take place on a Saturday morning and we will be welcoming parkrun to Christie Park! All parkrun events are organised by volunteers and we need YOU.”

Coleraine's Christie Park is to host the town's first parkrun. Credit Google MapsColeraine's Christie Park is to host the town's first parkrun. Credit Google Maps
Organisers Matt Shields and Ivan Prue said: “We have funding and permission to start a parkrun event at Christie Park Coleraine and we need a start up team to get the event established.

"If you would like to help us bring to this event to the community, please get in touch. Email [email protected] [email protected]

Related topics:Deputy MayorCauseway CoastOrganisers

