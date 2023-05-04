Ladies Probus Club Dungannon finalise details for visit to Montalto House

Members of Ladies’ Probus Club Dungannon met in the Rugby Club on Wednesday and following a 'welcome' cup of tea/coffee, President Mary Ferris chaired a short business meeting.

After apologies were recorded from 13 members, Mary recalled the successful and enjoyable visit at the last meeting, by G.P. Pharmacist, Mrs Claire McKay. A Cookery Book which Claire has had published , on Healthy and Nutricional Eating, was passed around members .

Janice then finalised details of their visit to Montalto House on May 17, adding that all places on the Bus have been filled. Members are to meet at the Rugby Club for a 9 30 am sharp departure!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mary then spoke of our great shock at hearing of the death of Bertie Foley and extends our deepest sympathy to Dana and her family. Mary also spoke of the death of another popular member of our community and a former visiting speaker, Mr Jim McClure and deepest sympsthy is sent to his wife and family.