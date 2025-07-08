Ladies with Letters campaign group presses for public inquiry 'without delay' into cervical screening failures

The Ladies with Letters campaign group has renewed its call for a statutory public inquiry into the cervical screening ‘scandal’ which affected more than 17,500 women in the Southern Health Trust area.

The group said members are "no further forward" in relation to their concerns being addressed after attending a meeting of the Stormont Health Committee which received an update on the Cytology Screening Review.

The review covered the investigation into the quality and accuracy of cervical smear tests conducted between 2008 – 2021 by Southern Health and Social Care Trust - from the Department of Health, Public Health Agency, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Following the meeting, Enda McGarrity, director at PA Duffy & Co Solicitors, said the Ladies with Letters group was “privileged” to attend the Health Committee meeting at Stormont.

Enda McGarrity, director at PA Duffy & Co Solicitors, joins members from the Ladies with Letters campaign group at a Health Committee meeting at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

"After listening to the questions put to the Southern Health & Social Care Trust (SHSCT) and the Public Health Agency (PHA), the Health Committee members, we feel, as we’re sure the Health Committee do, that we are no further forward.

"No one has taken accountability for the scandal that happened over 13 years and, as a group, we still have many questions that remain unanswered – how did this happen, why did it continue for 13 years and who is going to take responsibility?

"Following the Cervical Cytology Review, two key reports were published by SHSCT and PHA which the group feels were little more than a whitewashed version of events. Further reports that were due to be published by NHS Scotland, England and Wales have been delayed, adding to the frustration and disappointment felt by many of the ladies we are in contact with.

"It’s important that the women are seen as more than just a statistic. We cannot understand why a statutory public inquiry has not already been initiated, when the Health Minister is aware that failings across the Southern and Western Trust has resulted in 24 ladies developing cervical cancer and two ladies, that we are aware of, losing their lives.

"The more we have heard today, the more it seems that the whole cervical screening system is in disarray.”

Enda McGarrity added: “ Our firm view is that in order to learn lessons for the future and to restore public confidence in the Cervical Screening Programme in Northern Ireland, we need to establish the full, unvarnished facts of what has happened.

"This will only happen through a statutory public inquiry which has the power to compel witnesses and evidence from all relevant stakeholders, and more importantly, allow those affected by the scandal to have a voice.

“Ladies with Letters has engaged with the Minister for Health on these issues for over a year. They have waited long enough, and their patience is wearing thin. Their request is a simple one - the Minister should without further delay establish a statutory public inquiry with full powers to compel evidence, witnesses and which places those who have suffered most at the heart of its work.”

Anyone impacted but the Southern Health and Social Care Trust cervical screening review and would like further information is invited to contact PA Duffy on 028 8772 2102.