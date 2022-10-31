Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council supports Baby Loss Awareness Week

On 15 October, the tribute was made in support of all bereaved parents who have lost their babies, before, during or shortly after birth.

Baby Loss Awareness Week runs from 9 October until 15 October and aims to bring people together as a community and give anyone touched by pregnancy and baby loss a safe and supportive space to share their experiences and feel that they are not alone.

A social media post which announced the news by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to mark the event was well received online, with locals praising the Garden of Reflection at Lagan Valley Island in particular as providing a special place for them to come and remember their loved ones.

The Garden of Reflection at Lagan Valley Island was opened in May 2019 and includes names of babies and children, that have passed away, engraved and placed on four benches to form a lasting tribute.

Located in the Princess Diana Garden at Lagan Valley Island, this space is freely accessible for people who wish to sit and reflect in a tranquil setting.

The Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson speaking about the Garden of Reflection at Lagan Valley Island, said: “This quiet space has been provided for relatives of those babies and children who are sadly no longer with us. The names of those babies and children who have sadly passed away have been engraved on one of the oak benches to create a lasting tribute.

“Celebrating and remembering the life of a child taken too soon is an important part of the grieving process. It is vitally important that bereaved families get the care and support they need. We understand that not everyone will have a place to go to where they can remember those who are so dear to them. We hope the Garden of Reflection goes some way to fill this void and offer comfort and support.

“There are several bereavement support groups such as SANDs NI doing great work in our community and we want our Garden of Reflection to add further support.