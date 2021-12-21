Lagan Valley MP tests positive for covid

Commenting on Twitter, Mr Donaldson said: “When I returned from London on Friday evening I felt a cold coming on but it has been getting worse. PCR test has now come back positive. Close contacts will be notified.”
Sir Jeffrey revealed that he has been vaccinated against Covid, and recently received his booster, encouraging others to do likewise.
“Thankfully I received my booster two weeks ago,” said Sir Jeffrey. “The importance of being vaccinated cannot be overstated.”
Despite admitting to having a ‘croaky’ voice, Sir Jeffrey is determined that his work will continue.
“Work still goes on even though I’m a bit croaky,” he said. “Sore throat is most uncomfortable symptom.
“I will still be having a virtual meeting with the Foreign Secretary on the need to remove the Irish Sea border which is reducing accessibility to medicines, etc.”