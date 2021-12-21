Lagan Valley MP tests positive for covid

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd December 2021 DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on the Shankill Road in West Belfast. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Covid-19 is "no joking matter" when asked about Sammy Wilson's controversial "ding dong" tweet about the Omicron variant. The DUP leader addressed the controversy during a visit to the Shankill Road on Thursday afternoon. However, he would not be drawn on if the East Antrim MP should have posted the comment. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Commenting on Twitter, Mr Donaldson said: “When I returned from London on Friday evening I felt a cold coming on but it has been getting worse. PCR test has now come back positive. Close contacts will be notified.”

Sir Jeffrey revealed that he has been vaccinated against Covid, and recently received his booster, encouraging others to do likewise.

“Thankfully I received my booster two weeks ago,” said Sir Jeffrey. “The importance of being vaccinated cannot be overstated.”

Despite admitting to having a ‘croaky’ voice, Sir Jeffrey is determined that his work will continue.

“Work still goes on even though I’m a bit croaky,” he said. “Sore throat is most uncomfortable symptom.