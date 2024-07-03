Before the match a new Drum was dedicated by Bro. Bobby Hayes of Leslie Memorial LOL 206 and Jonny Buckley MLA.
A huge crowd turned out to support the Carey Family and almost 50 Drums competed for the £1000 prize money and marvellous Trophy.
The eventual winner was Craig Sloan from Broughshane.
