Lambeg drummers compete in Sam Carey Memorial Drumming Match

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 10:50 BST
Recently Lagan Valley Drumming Association held the Sam Carey Memorial Drumming match at Broomhedge.

Before the match a new Drum was dedicated by Bro. Bobby Hayes of Leslie Memorial LOL 206 and Jonny Buckley MLA.

A huge crowd turned out to support the Carey Family and almost 50 Drums competed for the £1000 prize money and marvellous Trophy.

The eventual winner was Craig Sloan from Broughshane.

