Lambeg Orange & Blue Flute Band raise funds for Emerge Counselling Services

Lambeg Orange & Blue Flute Band, a local band established in 1986, has donated over £12,000 in the last three years to Lisburn charity Emerge Counselling Services.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT

CEO of Emerge, Samantha Evans, said: “Much of what we have achieved to date is due to the continued support from Lambeg Orange & Blue Flute Band.

"Their donation was specifically used to purchase necessary equipment including laptops and headsets to ensure our clients were supported with their mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Without their donation at this crucial time, we simply would not have been in a financial position to purchase the life saving equipment we required.

Members of Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band present a donation cheque to Samantha Evans from Emerge Counselling Services
"We have enabled over 1800 individuals to benefit from our services and referrals are regularly received from GP surgeries, schools, Barnardo’s, PSNI and many other statutory bodies.

"Lambeg Orange & Blue Flute Band have dedicated their charity work on an annual basis for three years now and this allows Emerge to pre-plan projects in advance for the community.”

The band will hold its fourth Emerge Invitational Golf Day on April 30 and all proceeds will be donated to Emerge.

Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band have been supporting Emerge Counselling Services for the last three years and their donations have been invaluable for the local charity
The band would like to thank all the businesses and local communities for their support over these years.

The band also travelled to the Somme region August ‘22 and donated money to The Ulster Tower, the Poppy appeal and one of the band members took part in the 7 Peak Challenge.

The Band’s annual street parade in June 2022 also raised £2,069.84 and again the band would like to thank local people and businesses for their continued support.

Lisburn