Lane closure for essential tree maintenance scheme at Antrim

An essential tree maintenance scheme will commence on Dublin Road, Antrim on Monday, April 4, necessitating a lane closure.

During the works to remove around 160 trees a lane closure will be in place on the Dublin Road, Antrim bound. A signed diversion will be in place via the A57 Ballyrobin Road.

The works will last for six to eight weeks. The Department of Infrastructure has advised that drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area. The Department apologises for any inconvenience.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.