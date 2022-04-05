Lane closures in Cookstown for gas works

Morgans Hill Road in Cookstown will have a lane closure in place from April 20 lasting approximately three days, with traffic being managed via portable traffic signals.

Traffic management systems will also be in operation for a lane closure along Moor Road in Clonoe, beginning on April 19 and lasting for approximately 19 days.

SGN Natural Gas says it has notified local residents and businesses who may be affected by the works, which have been approved by DfI Roads and will be carried out by Kier.

A number of road and lane closures in Mid Ulster.

Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering, SGN Natural Gas said: “This is an exciting period for the SGN Natural Gas project and we are delighted our network will soon be reaching more areas as the demand for conversions continues to grow.

“We will continue to do everything we can to minimise disruption as the works take place.”