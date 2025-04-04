Larne and Ballymena Cadets join with Roddensvale School for charity recycling efforts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The project focuses on collecting ring pulls, which are not only a sustainable recycling effort but also a means to generate funds for charities while fostering community spirit and environmental consciousness among the younger generation.
Regimental Sergeant Major John Johnston of the 1st (NI) Battalion said: “A big thanks goes to Roddensvale and Larne Detachment Cadets’ family and friends. Your support is invaluable in making this initiative a success.”
Petty Officer Lewis Allison from Ballymena Sea Cadets highlighted the impact of the project, revealing that the most recent collection filled a quarter of the mini bus.
To date, the total amount raised stands at an impressive £250, with this figure expected to rise as other Detachments within the 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadets join the efforts.
For information on how to get involved, contact Larne Detachment or Ballymena Sea Cadets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.