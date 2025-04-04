Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne Detachment, C Company in partnership with Roddensvale School and Ballymena Sea Cadets are raising money for charity through an innovative recycling scheme.

The project focuses on collecting ring pulls, which are not only a sustainable recycling effort but also a means to generate funds for charities while fostering community spirit and environmental consciousness among the younger generation.

Regimental Sergeant Major John Johnston of the 1st (NI) Battalion said: “A big thanks goes to Roddensvale and Larne Detachment Cadets’ family and friends. Your support is invaluable in making this initiative a success.”

Petty Officer Lewis Allison from Ballymena Sea Cadets highlighted the impact of the project, revealing that the most recent collection filled a quarter of the mini bus.

Larne Cadets and Petty Officer Lewis Allison with the large haul of ring pulls collected for charity. Photo: supplied

To date, the total amount raised stands at an impressive £250, with this figure expected to rise as other Detachments within the 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadets join the efforts.

For information on how to get involved, contact Larne Detachment or Ballymena Sea Cadets.