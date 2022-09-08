Larne and Carrick dancers thrilled to step out on International stage

One of the girls, Kallie White, is understood to be the youngest ever dancer to step out at the international event which has its roots based in the history, music and dance traditions of Ulster Scots.

Five year-old Kallie is a talented young dancer who is moving up her grades quickly and hopes one day to be a champion Irish dancer. She thoroughly enjoyed the experience of taking part in the Belfast International Tattoo at a packed SSE Arena with fellow members and friends from the Royal Tara School - Ella Steele, Gracie Ward and Kayla Adair (pictured).

The award winning Royal Tara Dance Academy is one of the province’s well known cross community Irish dancing schools, participating in both competition and exhibition work, and is widely renowned for its innovative steps and artistic choreography.

Royal Tara members Ella Steele, Gracie Ward, Kayla Adair and Kallie White,

Classes are held in Antrim, Carrickfergus, Glenarm, Larne, Newtownabbey.