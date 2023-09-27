Over 1,300 local residents visited the Market Yard in Larne recently for Larne Area Community Cluster’s family fun day.

Attendees enjoyed a fantastic line-up of free activities and more importantly, had the chance to connect with local community groups who are working together as part of the cluster.

The community event was planned and delivered by the Larne Area Community Cluster - a partnership of local community groups who are working together with the support of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The collaborative initiative is facilitated through the council’s community development strand of work, which aims to support local groups to develop capacity within local communities, facilitating cooperation and collaboration across the Larne area.

This work sits within the wider community planning work which has the overall vision of being a “strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive community, where people work together to improve the quality of life for all.”

The fun-filled day included a petting farm, face-painting and glitter tattoos, caricature drawings, a magician, freestyle footballer, balloon modelling and much more.

Guests had the opportunity to take part in free flower arranging workshops, watch cookery demonstrations and enjoy the live music and dance performances throughout the day.

Adding to the excitement in Larne Market Yard was the presence of the Gibson Cup and County Antrim Shield, brought along by Larne Football Club.

Council would love to hear feedback from anyone who attended the Larne Area Community Cluster family fun day on Saturday, September 9 at Larne Market Yard.

Complete the survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LACC-Survey for your chance to win a 1-month family pass to a leisure centre in Mid and East Antrim.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna said: “What an amazing day out for everyone! I was delighted to see so many local residents come along and enjoy all the fabulous activities on offer. The sun was splitting the skies, the venue was packed and the atmosphere was electric. Everyone I was chatting to at the event – guests and community representatives – said how amazing the day was.

“There are now 59 community groups working in collaboration right across the Larne Coast Road and Larne Lough District Electoral Areas, through the Larne Area Community Cluster initiative, and I feel so proud that council could support this event which showcased our amazing community and voluntary groups on such a fun and memorable day.”

1 . Family fun day Mid & East Antrim Mayor Gerardine Mulvenna admires Casey Smith's arm paintings. Photo: Chris Neely

2 . Family fun day Larne Area Community Cluster’s family fun day. Photo: Chris Neely

3 . Family fun day Mid & East Antrim Mayor Gerardine Mulvenna with Ethan and a rabbit at the petting zoo. Photo: Chris Neely

4 . Family fun day Mid & East Antrim Mayor Gerardine Mulvenna with the Rashid family from Larne. Photo: Chris Neely