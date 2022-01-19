Just some of the projects Larne Area Community Support Group has been involved in since its foundation in March 2020.

Larne Area Community Support Group originally formed in March 2020 as a space for friends and family to find help and support, including what was open locally, how to source essential items, and links to useful organisations.

Group founder, Lynsey Poole said: “Within the first week we had grown to over 4,000 people and became a really positive social media hub for support and signposting.

“In 2021, we became a constituted group with a committee to enable us to access funding to support our aims and objectives.

Easter treats sourced from Lidl by members of Larne Area Community Support Group were delivered to Lisgarel Nursing Home.

“We also linked with Extern, a leading social justice charity as community health and wellbeing champions.”

The group currently has six committee members, while its online following has grown to over 5,200 people from all age ranges.

“We are very inclusive and believe that everyone has a voice to make a positive change where they live, in their own lives and to society as a whole,” explained Lynsey.

Positive projects

Volunteers helped assemble breakfast packs with Antrim Coast Vineyard last Christmas.

Since its inception almost two years ago, the group has spearheaded a number of projects, both in Larne and the surrounding area.

Their collective efforts led to recognition from then Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor Peter Johnston, who in July 2020 awarded the group for their voluntary services during the pandemic and lockdown.

These included assembling breakfast packs at Christmas for families in need with Antrim Coast Vineyard, as well as collaborations with Women’s Aid ABCLN, Horizon Surestart, and Extern Carrick/Larne.

Through Extern, members created WEcare mental health mood boosting packs for those experiencing hardship or low mood through the pandemic, as well as mental health factsheets on food and mood and lockdown living.

A donation of 100 boxes of school milk that would have went to waste was delivered to older people, children and those shielding in collaboration with Larne community Helping Hands volunteers.

The group contributed as editors on Extern’s Larne and Carrick Community Resource Guide.

“We also gained funding through Extern’s Community in Transitions project to implement a Community Fridge in the Larne area, which will be in place in Spring 2022 after linking in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council,” Lynsey said.

“Last Christmas we created a Community Advent of Kindness, encouraging people to be kind to one another and linking with local groups and organisations to highlight their events and appeals.

“We also had some busking musical sessions and some live music from local musicians.”

The group created and distributed over 50 mental health mood boosting 'WEcare' packs through the pandemic, with the support of Extern's Communities in Transition project.

Group remains ‘volunteer led’

Larne Area Community Support has been involved in numerous positive stories, such as helping to source a replacement bicycle for a young boy whose bike was stolen, and assisting with bringing Easter gifts during lockdown to local care homes for their residents.

More recently, volunteers were involved in a Kindness Postbox activity between Corran Integrated Primary School and local care homes, sourcing items for people in need.

“Our group remains a source of positivity, support and hope through difficult times and we are excited for what is to come,” Lynsey added.

“The group remains volunteer led and community led, linking in with other local charities and organisations, with each volunteer able to provide their own skill set and expertise.”

As for the future, members are looking forward to more in-person interaction as restrictions ease. “It will be lovely to have some more face to face activities and events in the new year in collaboration with other charities and organisations we are linked with.

“Our main focus for the new year will be our Community Fridge for Larne town, along with hopefully supporting another in the wider Larne area.”