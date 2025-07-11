Larne Arts Centre: ‘journeys of the heart and mind’ theme for Glynn artist’s first show in a decade

Larne Museum and Arts Centre is hosting a Glynn artist’s first art show for over a decade.

The 50-piece exhibition by Francis J, entitled ‘Journeys Artshow – A Plusworlds Event’, continues at the Victoria Road location until Friday, July 25.

Featuring over 10 styles of artwork – what Francis refers to as “dimensional reflectionism” – the show “is about journeys of the heart and mind, ranging from reality, to fantasy, with touches of nostalgia, with a traditionalistic and modernist overtone”.

Portraying work over many decades, it covers a range of mediums including beeswax, photography, digital art, sculpture, cartoons, AI, collage, murals, film, drawings, poetry and painting.

Journeys was officially opened by Carnlough Councillor James McKeown, while East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, who was also in attendance, emphasised: “It is well worth a visit, given the range of styles he uses, and the mix of photography and painting.”

The exhibition includes Saturday opening on July 19. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10.00am - 4.00pm.

Councillor James McKeown cutting the ribbon at the official opening of Francis J's art show. Photo: submitted

Councillor James McKeown cutting the ribbon at the official opening of Francis J's art show. Photo: submitted

Over 50 pieces of art are on display.

Over 50 pieces of art are on display.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson with artist Francis J. Photo provided by Sammy Wilson

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson with artist Francis J. Photo provided by Sammy Wilson

The show is how is about 'journeys of the heart and mind'. Photo provided by Sammy Wilson

The show is how is about 'journeys of the heart and mind'. Photo provided by Sammy Wilson

