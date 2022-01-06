Larne athlete and Antrim Coast race advocate James McIlroy ‘humbled’ by BEM

The Larne runner was recognised in the New Year’s Honours list for services to athletics in Northern Ireland.

Following a glittering track career, James has been central in pushing to new levels the half marathon which now draws elite participants to the costal route.

His friendship with Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah has also seen the latter endorsing the Larne race.

A smiling James McIlroy at the Odyssey Arena after becoming the Irish Indoor 800m champion. LT06-839-PR

However, despite his many achievements James was taken by surprise with this royal recognition.

He described it as “very humbling and unexpected”.

“It’s great to have Northern Ireland athletics mentioned in the New Year’s Honours,” he added.

The reaction is not surprising, considering his dedication to the sport. James has been involved in athletics most of his life since competing for Ballyclare High School and Larne Grammar School to turning professional in 1998 and having a 13-year career.

He competed in British (five titles), Irish (four titles) and European Championships and was a European Cup winner (1500m). His talent took him to the Commonwealth Games on three occasions and the Sydney Olympics too.

James also has the honour of being the third fastest Briton of all time at 1000m and fastest over 800m/1000m in Ireland.

Pressed on his top achievements, he states: “First person to run a sub four minute mile at the first attempt.

“Being involved in a world record race (finished fourth) - 1000m Rieti, Italy 1999

“Being involved in an unratified world record this year at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon when Yalemzerf Yehualaw was the first female to run sub 64 minutes (only the third world record ever broken in UK on the road).”

The latter response is telling because he is an ardent champion of the event. Indeed, asked about his future aims, he replies: “Build on the success of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon over past two years, which finished the number one UK half marathon and ranked fifth globally for 2021.”

Previously known as the Larne Half Marathon, which began in 1993, the Antrim Coast Half Marathon has established itself as one of the must-run races throughout the UK and Ireland.

In 2020, it was ratified by the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF), with the London Marathon being the only other such race in the UK.

With over 100 runners in the international elite race, over 400 in the sub-elite and with record numbers entering the mass race, the 2021 Antrim Coast Half Marathon was arguably one of the best in Europe.