Larne Baby Bank: Greenland Community Centre new venue for service
The service, which provides new or good condition baby and children's clothing from ages 0-3, along with essential items such as nappies, wipes and children’s toiletries, opened in the venue on Tuesday morning (November 7).
It is run by Home-Start East Antrim, who said they were “delighted” to launch the service.
A post on the group’s Facebook page added: “Thank you to Dean and all at Larne YMCA Youth Club for your support with premises and to The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland for providing Awards For All funding to help with rent and set up costs.
“This project will be headed up by two of our very committed Larne volunteers who are working in the background to ensure this service can open ASAP.”
The group also expressed its gratitude following an “overwhelming” response during the first few days of the baby bank’s opening: “Thank you to the amazing Larne community for the fantastic support we received at our first donation session [on Tuesday morning]. Now we want to make sure all these donations go to local families in need!”
The baby bank is currently seeking further donations of baby and children's items, along with volunteers to help sort donations and make up baby bank packs for families.
Interested parties can find out more about the role during an information session at Greenland Community Centre on Monday, November 20 at 2.30pm.
Further donation drop off sessions will be held next Tuesday, November 14 from 10.30am-12.30pm and Thursday, November 16 from 6-7pm.
“Your continued support is very much appreciated,” the group said.