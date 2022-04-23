Larne band parade to highlight suicide awareness

Clyde Valley Flute Band will be carrying the Light of Foot bass drum in support of an initiative to promote mental health issues amongst the band community.

Light of Foot was set up by bands people with the view helping fellow bandsmen and women who may be struggling with their mental health.

Clyde Valley Flute Band will have collection tins during the parade for anyone who wishes to make a donation to Light of Foot.

Standard bearers with the Clyde Valley Flute Band on parade at the Twelfth in 2019. Picture: Phillip Byrne.

The parade is expected to include 12 bands from across Co Antrim and further afield.

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission for NI, those taking part are Clyde Valley Flute Band, Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band, Cairncastle Flute Band, Monkstown YCV, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, Carrick Grenadiers, Carrick Defenders, Freeman Memorial, Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band, Anderson’s Auld Boys Flute Band,C arnlough Flute Band and South Belfast Young Conquerors.

What is the parade route and when does it start?

The parade will start from Larne Rangers Club at around 7.30pm and will take the following route:

Greenland Drive

Herbert Avenue

Old Glenarm Road

Lower Waterloo Road

Upper Waterloo Road

Recreation Road

Slemish Drive

Moyle Parade

Ferris Avenue

Greenland Drive.

Parking information

The parade organisers are advising that vehicles along the parade route be parked off road where possible. They say police cones will also be placed at various locations along the parade route from 12 noon on Saturday.

“We ask that residents or visitors do not park inside the cones until the parade ends at around 9.30pm,” a spokesperson for Clyde Valley Flute Band said.

After the parade

The parade will be followed by a function in Larne Rangers Club. Clyde Valley Flute Band has extended a warm welcome to anyone wishing to attend.

The band says it will aim to have all areas along the parade route cleared by early Sunday morning.