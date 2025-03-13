Larne-based Create Gifts launches new website offering personalised gifts with a social impact

Larne social enterprise Access Employment Limited (AEL) has announced the launch of their new website creategifts.co.uk to expand their range of personalised and customised gifts.

Since its establishment two years ago, Create Gifts has focused on supplying bulk merchandise, corporate gifts, and awards to businesses.

The launch of its personalised gifts range marks a significant expansion, offering engraved and full-colour personalisation options across a variety of products.

Jackie Reid, Head of Business at Create Gifts, said: “Create Gifts is a Social Enterprise of AEL. For the last two years we have concentrated predominantly on bulk merchandise, corporate gifts and awards to businesses, but now we are delighted to announce that we have extended our product range and are launching our personalised gifts range.

“Here at Create Gifts, we believe that a personalised gift shows a deeper level of thoughtfulness and care, as it is specifically tailored to a person’s interests and memories.

“This makes the gift more unique and meaningful, and demonstrates that the giver took the time to create something special for them. Our personalised gifts selection includes engraved and full-colour personalisation, perfect for everyone and for every occasion.”

The expanded product range includes personalised items such as pink sparkly thermal water bottles, Northern Ireland slang mugs, personalised photo slates, and a variety of Mother’s Day gifts, including customised egg boards, ‘10 Reasons Why I Love Mum’ hearts, and Mother’s Day mugs.

Beyond its product offering, Create Gifts is committed to making a positive social impact by providing work experience and training opportunities to individuals with additional needs, learning disabilities, health conditions, and social disadvantage.

Laura Steele, CEO of AEL, said the new website is just another way AEL is delivering on its mission to offer opportunities for vulnerable or disadvantaged individuals.

She explained: “This is a very exciting time for all of us, and especially for our trainees. But Create Gifts is more than just a gift store! Here at AEL, our businesses, like Create Gifts, provide work experience and training to individuals with additional needs, learning disabilities, health conditions and social disadvantage.

“When you make a purchase at Create Gifts, you are gifting with a purpose, and helping us to help others.”

AEL, Northern Ireland’s first social enterprise, was founded in 1998 to provide meaningful employment and training opportunities for individuals facing barriers to work. It operates a range of commercial ventures, reinvesting 100% of profits into sustaining and expanding these initiatives.

By purchasing from Create Gifts, customers are not only receiving high-quality, customised gifts but also directly supporting employment and training opportunities for individuals who may otherwise struggle to access the workforce.

For more information go to creategifts.co.uk