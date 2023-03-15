A learning disability nursing student from Larne has launched a campaign to make healthcare services more accessible for disabled members of the community.

Claire Stewart, who is in her second year at Queen’s University Belfast, is attempting to make healthcare provision more accessible through the use of Makaton, a programme for adults and children with learning or communication difficulties.

The language programme combines signs, symbols and speech, providing different options for people to communicate. Claire, who is originally from east Belfast, started sharing a weekly Makaton sign on social media.

She explained: “I started ‘Makaton Mondays’ in January 2021. I started this because I wanted healthcare to become more accessible. Every Monday I share signs I believe will help healthcare professionals to communicate. I’ve done over 150 signs to date. ”Once I started this mission, I realised that not just healthcare needs to be accessible, everything needs to be. This inspired me to started ‘Shoutout Saturdays’, where I go to local businesses and share a sign. This acts as a way to promote local businesses and a way to help more people learn. I have visited over 20 businesses, with more visits planned.”

Claire pictured at the 2022 Nurse of the Year awards.

Since the former Strandtown Primary and Strathearn School student launched her campaign, Claire has received positive feedback, including recognition at an industry awards event. Her campaign has also been supported by charitable organisations.

She continued: “On social media everyone is delighted to see the businesses are trying to make their services more accessible. The businesses themselves are delighted to be asked and I really do believe it is raising awareness. I find that they are being so supportive and going above and beyond to make the videos work.

"Due to the campaign running so well I actually was runner-up Student Nurse of the Year in 2022, something I couldn’t believe. It’s amazing to see it’s making a difference.

“Whilst my friends have been on placement, they have been watching my videos so they can communicate with their service users. I have had numerous parents contact me saying it’s making such a difference and several healthcare professionals.

"I have just recorded a video with Cash for Kids. Barnardo’s is on the list too with the hope that they will record a Makaton video also. I have contacted a good few charities, so hopefully more will get involved. The Mae Murray Foundation based in Larne have been incredible and have supported the initiative since the beginning. Mencap NI have also been extremely supportive.”

Claire, who moved to Larne after marrying, decided to follow the career path she is on now during the pandemic.

She said: “During Covid I made the change from youth worker to learning disability nurse. I was blessed with a wonderful auntie - Auntie June - who had a learning disability. She passed away when I was 11 and since then I’ve always been passionate about working with those who are just like her.

"I find it a privilege and an honour to get to work with some incredible people who bring so much joy and hope into the lives of others.”