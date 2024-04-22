Watch more of our videos on Shots!

White Ribbon NI received a generous grant of £65,658.24 from the Department of Justice’s Asset Recovery Community Scheme.

Tahnee McCorry, CEO and founder of White Ribbon NI said: “This funding recognises our significant efforts in the community, particularly in working with young men in prison to challenge harmful ideas and attitudes which lead to violence against women and girls. It will sustain this work for three years.

“Our programme is called ‘Listen, Learn, Lead’. Led by expert trainers, participants embark on a transformative journey, examining personal biases and engaging in open, honest dialogue.”

Session one, ‘Listen’, identifies and acknowledges the issue and delves into Northern Ireland's statistics around violence against women, giving space for empathy building.

It is followed by session two, ‘Learn’, which explores the root causes and societal factors perpetuating violence against women and girls.

The third session, ‘Lead’, equips participants with practical tools, including bystander intervention techniques, to effect change in their everyday lives.

"’Listen, Learn, Lead’ empowers individuals to actively contribute to preventing violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland,” Tahnee added.

“These honest and challenging discussions address the impact of violence, abuse and harm to women and girls, as well as the culture that has allowed it to persist. We know that by equipping people with this knowledge, they can start conversations in circles we may not be able to reach, spreading our message of leadership, respect, and equality throughout the community.

"The insights gained from these conversations empower White Ribbon NI to challenge deep-rooted attitudes and beliefs contributing to violence against women and girls in our society.

"White Ribbon NI is committed to leaving no stone unturned in disrupting the harmful cycles that have enabled violence against women. We embrace this tremendous opportunity to create lasting change for generations to come.”

For more information on the work of White Ribbon NI, visit the charity’s website or follow them on Instagram.