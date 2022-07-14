Larne boy walking 100 miles to raise funds in brother’s memory

Lewis Rennie is hoping to cover 100 miles over the school holidays to support the work of the ‘Big C Foundation’, a registered charity established to raise funds for children’s cancer charities across the province.

The Corran Integrated Primary School pupil is undertaking the kindhearted effort in memory of his brother, Callum, who passed away aged three following a brave battle with cancer in May.

Commenting on the challenge, Lewis said: “I have set myself a challenge to cover 100 miles this summer while I am off school. I will walk, hike or go on my bike. I am doing this in memory of my brother Callum who passed away on May 30. The money I raise will help other little boys and girls who are sick.”

Lewis Rennie.

Speaking to the Larne Times today (July 14), Lewis’ mum Andrene said: “Lewis has a heart of gold. He was always very caring and gentle around Callum and when we were at events with other children who had cancer, Lewis was always very compassionate around them.

“So far he has covered 44 miles. He’s going to Glenarm Forest today to do another couple of miles and then is going to the Mournes with his dad Graham at the weekend to cover more miles.

“We were on a family holiday last week in England and Lewis continued to do the miles for his charity effort while we were away. He is loving the challenge and wants to support as many other children as possible.

“He’s out in all weathers and is hoping to do his 100th mile at Slieve Donard at the end of the school holidays.

Lewis and Callum.

“We are doing the challenge with him. It has given us a focus and we are enjoying getting out together. So far he has raised over £7,000 on his Just Giving page, plus we have received kind donations of cash, so it’s probably closer to £8,000 in total.

“The reception he has received from the Larne community has been unbelievable. We had set a target of £250, so anything over that is a bonus.

“The support he has had has been amazing and the money will go so far. We’d like to thank everyone who has donated. We are very grateful.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to raise funds for Lewis’ charity effort. Over £7,000 has been donated electronically at the time of going to print.