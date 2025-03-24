The countdown is on to this year’s gala Larne Business Awards event.

The awards, hosted once again by the Larne Times, will be staged in Ballygally Castle Hotel on Thursday evening (March 27).

The organisers are delighted to have Mid & East Antrim Borough Council on board again as headline sponsor, and many thanks are also extended to the event’s category sponsors NFU Mutual, Ledcom, Hamptons Coffee,Terumo BCT and Best Lets & Sales.

Kirstie McMurray from Downtown Radio will be the presenter for this gala black tie evening of celebration, during which guests can relax and enjoy a delicious meal, entertainment and of course, the presentation of awards. It is also a perfect opportunity to network and meet others involved in the business and economic life of the Larne area.

The award winners at the Larne Times Business Excellence Awards dinner in 2022. Picture: Tony Hendron

The awards – a highlight in the local business calendar – will showcase the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the many business and commerce within the Larne district and are always a memorable occasion for those attending.

An excellent number of nominations were received across the wide range of awards categories this year and an independent panel of judges carefully considered each one.

There will also be the presentation of the very special Lifetime Achievement Award to a person who has made a significant and lasting impact on the business world.

The winners will be announced on the night of the gala awards. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists, as follows:

Sustainable Business Award

Lawngevity

Hampton Roast Coffee

Rural Business of the Year

The Dairy

Magheramorne Estate

Rising Star of the Year

Christopher Liddle

David Allen

Retail Business of the Year

Bridal Elegance

Cobwebs Larne

White Gold Bridal

Manufacturing Business of the Year

To be announced on the night

Innovation Award

Raptor Photonics LTD

Green Fingers Family

Ballygally Break Away

Hospitality, Leisure & Tourism Award

Magheramorne Estate

The Dairy

Curran Court Hotel

Business Person of the Year

Kenny Bruce

Brian McRandal

Business in the Community / Social Enterprise

MacAllister McAleese Solicitors

Déjà Vu Promotions

Best Small Business Award

Ballygally Break Away

ICSS Ltd

SPR McGowan Tree Services Ltd

Hills Financial Planning

The Dairy

Lawngevity

Green Fingers Family

Cobwebs

Hampton Roast Coffee

Black Arch Distillery

Best Medium / Larne Business

Magheramorne Estate

Larne Football Club

Business of the Year

To be announced on the night

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced on the night