Larne Business Awards 2025: excitement mounts for finalists ahead of gala event

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The countdown is on to this year’s gala Larne Business Awards event.

The awards, hosted once again by the Larne Times, will be staged in Ballygally Castle Hotel on Thursday evening (March 27).

The organisers are delighted to have Mid & East Antrim Borough Council on board again as headline sponsor, and many thanks are also extended to the event’s category sponsors NFU Mutual, Ledcom, Hamptons Coffee,Terumo BCT and Best Lets & Sales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirstie McMurray from Downtown Radio will be the presenter for this gala black tie evening of celebration, during which guests can relax and enjoy a delicious meal, entertainment and of course, the presentation of awards. It is also a perfect opportunity to network and meet others involved in the business and economic life of the Larne area.

The award winners at the Larne Times Business Excellence Awards dinner in 2022. Picture: Tony Hendronplaceholder image
The award winners at the Larne Times Business Excellence Awards dinner in 2022. Picture: Tony Hendron

The awards – a highlight in the local business calendar – will showcase the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the many business and commerce within the Larne district and are always a memorable occasion for those attending.

An excellent number of nominations were received across the wide range of awards categories this year and an independent panel of judges carefully considered each one.

There will also be the presentation of the very special Lifetime Achievement Award to a person who has made a significant and lasting impact on the business world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Larne Business Awards 2022: who were the winners?

The winners will be announced on the night of the gala awards. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists, as follows:

Sustainable Business Award

  • Lawngevity
  • Hampton Roast Coffee

Rural Business of the Year

  • The Dairy
  • Magheramorne Estate

Rising Star of the Year

  • Christopher Liddle
  • David Allen

Retail Business of the Year

  • Bridal Elegance
  • Cobwebs Larne
  • White Gold Bridal

Manufacturing Business of the Year

To be announced on the night

Innovation Award

  • Raptor Photonics LTD
  • Green Fingers Family
  • Ballygally Break Away

Hospitality, Leisure & Tourism Award

  • Magheramorne Estate
  • The Dairy
  • Curran Court Hotel

Business Person of the Year

  • Kenny Bruce
  • Brian McRandal

Business in the Community / Social Enterprise

  • MacAllister McAleese Solicitors
  • Déjà Vu Promotions

Best Small Business Award

  • Ballygally Break Away
  • ICSS Ltd
  • SPR McGowan Tree Services Ltd
  • Hills Financial Planning
  • The Dairy
  • Lawngevity
  • Green Fingers Family
  • Cobwebs
  • Hampton Roast Coffee
  • Black Arch Distillery

Best Medium / Larne Business

  • Magheramorne Estate
  • Larne Football Club

Business of the Year

To be announced on the night

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced on the night

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice