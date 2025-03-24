Larne Business Awards 2025: excitement mounts for finalists ahead of gala event
The awards, hosted once again by the Larne Times, will be staged in Ballygally Castle Hotel on Thursday evening (March 27).
The organisers are delighted to have Mid & East Antrim Borough Council on board again as headline sponsor, and many thanks are also extended to the event’s category sponsors NFU Mutual, Ledcom, Hamptons Coffee,Terumo BCT and Best Lets & Sales.
Kirstie McMurray from Downtown Radio will be the presenter for this gala black tie evening of celebration, during which guests can relax and enjoy a delicious meal, entertainment and of course, the presentation of awards. It is also a perfect opportunity to network and meet others involved in the business and economic life of the Larne area.
The awards – a highlight in the local business calendar – will showcase the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the many business and commerce within the Larne district and are always a memorable occasion for those attending.
An excellent number of nominations were received across the wide range of awards categories this year and an independent panel of judges carefully considered each one.
There will also be the presentation of the very special Lifetime Achievement Award to a person who has made a significant and lasting impact on the business world.
The winners will be announced on the night of the gala awards. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists, as follows:
Sustainable Business Award
- Lawngevity
- Hampton Roast Coffee
Rural Business of the Year
- The Dairy
- Magheramorne Estate
Rising Star of the Year
- Christopher Liddle
- David Allen
Retail Business of the Year
- Bridal Elegance
- Cobwebs Larne
- White Gold Bridal
Manufacturing Business of the Year
To be announced on the night
Innovation Award
- Raptor Photonics LTD
- Green Fingers Family
- Ballygally Break Away
Hospitality, Leisure & Tourism Award
- Magheramorne Estate
- The Dairy
- Curran Court Hotel
Business Person of the Year
- Kenny Bruce
- Brian McRandal
Business in the Community / Social Enterprise
- MacAllister McAleese Solicitors
- Déjà Vu Promotions
Best Small Business Award
- Ballygally Break Away
- ICSS Ltd
- SPR McGowan Tree Services Ltd
- Hills Financial Planning
- The Dairy
- Lawngevity
- Green Fingers Family
- Cobwebs
- Hampton Roast Coffee
- Black Arch Distillery
Best Medium / Larne Business
- Magheramorne Estate
- Larne Football Club
Business of the Year
To be announced on the night
Lifetime Achievement Award
To be announced on the night