Larne Business Awards are back for 2025 - here’s how to nominate

This year’s Larne Business Awards – one of the most prestigious events in the local calendar - has been launched.

Hosted by the Larne Times, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the entire Larne area.

The organisers have teamed up with headline sponsor Mid and East Antrim Council for this brilliant opportunity to celebrate all our great local businesses.

Nominations are now open for this year’s awards, which will be presented at a glittering gala dinner on Thursday, March 27.

Helping to launch the 2025 Larne Business Awards are the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Alderman Beth Adger, with Portia Woods (left) of Larne Business Forum and Grace Clements, advertising consultant at National World Publishing. Picture: National World.

Valerie Martin, senior weeklies editor of National World in Northern Ireland, publishers of the Larne Times, said the awards were perfect to celebrate the valuable contribution of all kinds of businesses to the local economy.

“The Larne business community is there for us through thick and thin so let’s show our appreciation by nominating them for an award. It’s a brilliant way to give a favourite business a pat on the back for a job well done.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, said: “These awards are the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate the brilliant work of our independent retailers and local businesses in Larne.

"The invaluable contribution they make to our local community is second to none, providing a wide range of vital services and goods. I would encourage everyone to get involved and nominate – helping to showcase how truly wonderful they are!”

The award winners at the Larne Times Business Excellence Awards dinner at the Ballygally Castle Hotel in 2022. Picture: Tony Hendron

Portia Woods of Larne Business Forum added: “Entering and supporting the Larne Business Awards is an opportunity for all well established and new businesses to celebrate together. The forum works to strengthen the position of all businesses and the community, to enhance a positive image of the town for all to benefit. We would encourage businesses to enter and nominate one another to continue on the momentum of working together and supporting each other’s businesses”.

With categories covering all aspects of business and industry, there really is something for everyone so don’t miss out on this great opportunity to shout about the businesses that help make Larne proud.

Best SME Business Award – this category is aimed at businesses with a turnover of less than £30million which is excelling within their marketplace. The judges will be looking for evidence of sustained business growth, innovation, adaptability and an ongoing commitment/investment in employees to support in driving the business forward.

– this category is aimed at businesses with a turnover of less than £30million which is excelling within their marketplace. The judges will be looking for evidence of sustained business growth, innovation, adaptability and an ongoing commitment/investment in employees to support in driving the business forward. Manufacturing Business of the Year – this award recognises manufacturing businesses and the important role these organisations play within the Larne area. The judges will be looking for evidence of business growth, innovation, adaptability and an ongoing commitment/investment in employees to support in driving the business forward.

– this award recognises manufacturing businesses and the important role these organisations play within the Larne area. The judges will be looking for evidence of business growth, innovation, adaptability and an ongoing commitment/investment in employees to support in driving the business forward. Apprentice / Trainee of the Year – this entry should be completed by either the apprentice or their employer. Apprentices will have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme by June 2021. Judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution that the individual has made throughout their apprenticeship showing their commitment to go above and beyond.

– this entry should be completed by either the apprentice or their employer. Apprentices will have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme by June 2021. Judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution that the individual has made throughout their apprenticeship showing their commitment to go above and beyond. Best Large Business – this category seeks to acknowledge a business which is excelling in their field with a turnover in excess of £30million. The judges will be looking for evidence of sustained business growth, innovation, adaptability and an ongoing commitment/investment in employees to support in driving the business forward.

– this category seeks to acknowledge a business which is excelling in their field with a turnover in excess of £30million. The judges will be looking for evidence of sustained business growth, innovation, adaptability and an ongoing commitment/investment in employees to support in driving the business forward. Best New / Start-Up Business – this award is aimed at new businesses which have started trading in the last two years and have already made a significant impact within their market place. The judges will be looking for evidence of business growth, innovation, adaptability and an ongoing commitment/investment in employees to support in driving the business forward.

this award is aimed at new businesses which have started trading in the last two years and have already made a significant impact within their market place. The judges will be looking for evidence of business growth, innovation, adaptability and an ongoing commitment/investment in employees to support in driving the business forward. Business in the Community – this category recognises an individual or group from within a business that has made an exceptional contribution in the community in which they operate. Judges are keen to hear about initiatives, fundraising projects and/or collaborations with local sporting clubs, schools, churches, charities which have made a difference.

– this category recognises an individual or group from within a business that has made an exceptional contribution in the community in which they operate. Judges are keen to hear about initiatives, fundraising projects and/or collaborations with local sporting clubs, schools, churches, charities which have made a difference. Sustainable Business Award – sustainable businesses are so important in today’s environment and this category rewards those who are making strides to become more sustainable year on year. Judges are keen to see examples of businesses moving towards net zero and/or existing low impact businesses which are already making an impact.

– sustainable businesses are so important in today’s environment and this category rewards those who are making strides to become more sustainable year on year. Judges are keen to see examples of businesses moving towards net zero and/or existing low impact businesses which are already making an impact. Business Person of the Year – this a ward is open to individuals who have made a significant difference to the organisation that they work for, the people that work within it and / or the community in which the business operates. Judges are seeking examples of outstanding leadership, innovation and a commitment to positive development of the business, people and / or community.

is open to individuals who have made a significant difference to the organisation that they work for, the people that work within it and / or the community in which the business operates. Judges are seeking examples of outstanding leadership, innovation and a commitment to positive development of the business, people and / or community. Innovation Award – this special award recognises a business or organisation that has transformed the way they do business. It could be the launch of a new product, redesign of production processes, development of an ecommerce platform…whatever the innovation, this is the category to recognise that development and the benefits it has brought to the business.

– this special award recognises a business or organisation that has transformed the way they do business. It could be the launch of a new product, redesign of production processes, development of an ecommerce platform…whatever the innovation, this is the category to recognise that development and the benefits it has brought to the business. Lifetime Achievement Award – this recognises an outstanding and long time commitment to leadership and business through an individual’s career. In addition to a significant impact to the sector that they operate, judges will also be keen to see examples of their contribution to staff development and impact on the communities in which they have operated.

– this recognises an outstanding and long time commitment to leadership and business through an individual’s career. In addition to a significant impact to the sector that they operate, judges will also be keen to see examples of their contribution to staff development and impact on the communities in which they have operated. Retail, Leisure &Tourism Business of the Year – this category recognises and awards retain, leisure and tourism businesses and the important role these organisations play within the area. The judges will be looking for evidence of business growth, innovation, customer service and an ongoing commitment / investment in employees to support in driving the business forward.

– this category recognises and awards retain, leisure and tourism businesses and the important role these organisations play within the area. The judges will be looking for evidence of business growth, innovation, customer service and an ongoing commitment / investment in employees to support in driving the business forward. Business of the Year – this award is the ultimate accolade for all entrants and the winner will be chosen from the category winners.

To nominate, simply visit www.larnebusinessawards.co.uk

The closing date is Thursday, February 20 at 7pm

For more information contact event manager Samantha Campbell at [email protected]