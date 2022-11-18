Ballygally Castle Hotel is the venue for a glittering gala evening of celebration – hosted by the Larne Times – on Thursday, November 24.
The awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce throughout the Larne area.
A few tickets are still available for those who can act quickly – go to larnebusinessawards.co.uk for more details on how to book.
Most Popular
Nominations had been invited for a variety of categories covering all aspects of business and industry, allowing anyone involved in a business of any size to take part.
The awards are more than just a celebration of the best and brightest of entrepreneurship. As well as the dinner and awards ceremony, this very special night includes the opportunity to support a charity through a prize raffle as well as the chance to enjoy some light entertainment.
Advertisement
Thanks are expressed to the awards’ partner sponsor, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their continued support, and to all the category sponsors.
The shortlist of finalists in some of the categories are as follows:
Sustainable Business Award (sponsored by Everun Ltd):
Hampton Roast Coffee
Sparkling Green NI
Advertisement
Best New/Start-Up Business:
Emily’s Playroom
Hampton Roast Coffee
The craftea room
Excellence in Innovation Award (sponsored by Caterpillar):
Advertisement
Clearer Water
Stealth Translations Ltd
The Dairy
Town & Country Sales
Best SME Business
Jubilee Farm
Advertisement
Magheramorne Estate
Raptor Photonics Ltd
Stealth Translations Ltd
The Dairy
Best Large Business Award
To be announced
Advertisement
Business in the Community Award (sponsored by Res Group):
Kilwaughter MineralsSpar CraigyhillThe craftea room
Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Larne Football Club):
To be announced
Retail, Leisure & Tourism Award (sponsored by the Larne Times):
Emily’s PlayroomJam and Thread ClothingMagheramorne EstateThe DairyTown & Country Sales
Advertisement
Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council):
To be announced
An exciting evening awaits for all the finalists, sponsors and guests of this special celebration event.