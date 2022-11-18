The countdown is on to this year’s Larne Business Excellence Awards, one of the most eagerly awaited events in the local business calendar.

Ballygally Castle Hotel is the venue for a glittering gala evening of celebration – hosted by the Larne Times – on Thursday, November 24.

The awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce throughout the Larne area.

A few tickets are still available for those who can act quickly – go to larnebusinessawards.co.uk for more details on how to book.

The Excellence in Innovation Award at the 2021 Larne Business Excellence Awards was won by Raptor Photonics with the prize being accepted by, Mark Donaghy, second from left, Also included are from left, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor William McCaughey, Emma McAnespie, HR Consultant from Category Sponsor, Caterpillar (NI) Limited, and Lisa Irvine, Account Manager, Larne Times. INLT37-231.

Nominations had been invited for a variety of categories covering all aspects of business and industry, allowing anyone involved in a business of any size to take part.

The awards are more than just a celebration of the best and brightest of entrepreneurship. As well as the dinner and awards ceremony, this very special night includes the opportunity to support a charity through a prize raffle as well as the chance to enjoy some light entertainment.

Thanks are expressed to the awards’ partner sponsor, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their continued support, and to all the category sponsors.

The shortlist of finalists in some of the categories are as follows:

Winner of the Best Community or Social Initiative Award at the 2021 awards was Access Employment Ltd. The award was accepted by David Hunter, second from right. Also included are from left, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor William McCaughey, John Boyce from category sponsor, RES Group, and Andrena Oprey, JPI Media advertising manager. INLT37-226.

Sustainable Business Award (sponsored by Everun Ltd):

Hampton Roast Coffee

Sparkling Green NI

Best New/Start-Up Business:

The awards recognise entrepreneurship within the Larne area.

Emily’s Playroom

Hampton Roast Coffee

The craftea room

Excellence in Innovation Award (sponsored by Caterpillar):

Clearer Water

Stealth Translations Ltd

The Dairy

Town & Country Sales

Best SME Business

Jubilee Farm

Magheramorne Estate

Raptor Photonics Ltd

Stealth Translations Ltd

The Dairy

Best Large Business Award

To be announced

Business in the Community Award (sponsored by Res Group):

Kilwaughter MineralsSpar CraigyhillThe craftea room

Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Larne Football Club):

To be announced

Retail, Leisure & Tourism Award (sponsored by the Larne Times):

Emily’s PlayroomJam and Thread ClothingMagheramorne EstateThe DairyTown & Country Sales

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council):

To be announced