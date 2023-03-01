Larne residents will have the chance next month to mark the 40th anniversary of the Hospice Walk.

The much-loved Larne Coastal Path Hospice Walk will be held on Saturday, April 22.

Participants have the choice of two routes: set off from Larne Leisure Centre to Carnfunnock, and then back again for a nine-mile walk; or a five-mile route, from Larne Leisure Centre to Drains Bay car park and back.

Dr Gerry Millar, NI Hospice’s chairman, said: “This year’s Hospice Celebration Walks reflect how 2023 is a milestone year for NI Hospice. Over the past four decades, the walks have helped Hospice raise millions towards helping provide specialist care for babies, children and adults.

The scenic route of the Larne Hospice Walk.

“Hospice is currently facing a perfect storm of challenges including rising costs and increasing demand for our services, so we need your support now more than ever in order to continue our 40 years of delivering care in our communities.

“We now need you, your friends and your families to get their boots on and celebrate life with us. The Larne Coastal Path Walk promises to be a great day out with family and friends and will help Hospice continue our caring work in local communities.

Biggest Year

“Whether you’re remembering a loved one who has passed away, someone who has received care from Hospice or you just want to celebrate the joy of life, we’d love to see you. Everyone can get involved, regardless of ability, so let’s make 2023 our biggest year ever!”

Registration for the Larne Hospice Celebration Walk is free. Each participant who attends will receive a Hospice T-shirt, a pin-on label to let people know who you are walking in memory or support of; and a fundraising pack.

Each participant is being challenged to raise a sponsorship target of £100 to help the charity care for families across Northern Ireland. Those who raise £100 or more, will also receive a branded eco-friendly water bottle.

Carrickfergus walkers will have their chance to join the milestone celebration with a walk at Woodburn Reservoir on June 3.

If you can’t make it to the local event or if you fancy an extra challenge, you can step up for a DIY Walk of 40,000 steps.