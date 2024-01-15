Larne community is being urged to make its voice heard as Mid and East Antrim Borough Council commences a public consultation into a £6.1m refurbishment of Carnfunnock Country Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has been submitted to the council’s planning department for the demolition of the existing visitors’ centre/ amenity block and play park to be replaced with a new adventure play park with inclusive equipment, visitors’ centre with a cafe and restaurant, multi-function spaces, a park shop, and public toilets.

A new amenity block will provide a shower, toilet and changing facilities for the caravan park alongside a communal kitchen space. The lower level will house a cafe kiosk, toilet facilities for the play park and storage space. There are also plans for a BMX pump track and bike jump trail, connecting pathways, viewing points and car parking. The 191-acre site will be redeveloped through funding from the UK Government Levelling Up Fund with 10 per cent “match-funding” by the council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals are displayed on the council website and at Carnfunnock. A community consultation public event will take place at Larne Town Hall on January 29. The consultation closes on February 9.

Proposed new facility at Carnfunnock Country Park. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The council says it is keen to hear feedback from residents and visitors to Carnfunnock Country Park before a full planning application is submitted. It has also pointed out pedestrian access is “anticipated” during construction although it has been stated access may be “temporarily restricted to complete necessary upgrade works” with the “full extent subject to contractor’s safety procedures”.

A total of 775 people signed an online petition demanding an unequivocal guarantee the park will “remain open at all times during the refurbishment process” and insisted “this principle be central in all design plans and contractual agreements”.

“While we welcome improvements to enhance the park’s facilities, we are deeply concerned about the nature of those improvements and the potential access disruptions during this period. Carnfunnock Country Park is more than just a recreational area; it is a lifeline for many,” the Friends of Carnfunnock petition said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council stated previously “ongoing recreational access to the country park is included as part of the brief to the design team”. “An assurance is in place that the proposal will include recreational access throughout the build period,” Friends of Carnfunnock have been told. However this will not include the area “under the control of the successful contractor”.

Proposed lay-out of new facilities at Carnfunnock Country Park. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

In an online post on Monday, East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said: “It’s really good to see that the changes will make the park much more accessible with better disabled access, changing places toilets and an inclusive play park for all abilities. Also good to hear that during the construction phase as much of the park will remain open to the public as is possible.”

The Mayor, Coast Road Alliance Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “We are delighted to announce the next stages in the redevelopment of Carnfunnock Country Park and look forward to the opportunity to share the innovative plans to date and hear your feedback.

“The plans will transform this ever-popular site, improving current amenities and introducing exciting new additions to the area. The redevelopment will not only make a significant impact on the park, but also the surrounding area.”