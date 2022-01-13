Larne defender Kofi Balmer dedicates Co Antrim Shield success to his late father

Kofi Balmer. Pic by Pacemaker.

The Inver Park outfit defeated David Healy’s Linfield 1-0 at Seaview on Tuesday, January 11.

In a poignant tweet following the victory in north Belfast, Kofi said: “For my best mate, Jim Balmer.”

Mr Balmer, who was late of Lakeview Crescent, Newtownabbey, passed away peacefully at hospital on January 6.

A funeral service was held on Monday, the day before Larne’s success in the showpiece final.

Following Mr Balmer’s death, a post on the Funeral Times website stated: “Jimmy was the dearly loved husband of Karin, devoted father of Royce and fiancee Abbie and Kofi, much loved son of Jim and the late Mary, loving brother of Irene and brother-in-law of Alan.

“Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group.”

Taking to social media after Tiernan Lynch’s charges lifted the silverware, a spokesperson for the organisation, which provides information, guidance, signposting for pulmonary fibrosis sufferers and their carers in Northern Ireland, said: “Well done Larne, and especially Kofi. I’m sure your dad was near and feeling so proud of you.”