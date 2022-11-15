Two kindhearted driving instructors from Larne have raised over £2,200 for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Arthur Beattie and Caroline Johnston recently held a quiz night with all proceeds being donated to the worthy cause.

The event included a table quiz, live music, a raffle and an auction and all attendees were treated to homemade pizza and a barbecue.

Their fundraising efforts were supported by the local community with a number of businesses backing the auction, raffle and refreshments for the evening.

Anne McKay, Caroline Johnston, AANI Volunteer Mary Lambert, Jackson Currie, Arthur Beattie, Angela Currie, Philp Lunnie and Neil McLaren.

Arthur said: “It was a great privilege to present Air Ambulance NI with £2,205, which was raised at our quiz night. This would not have been possible without the help and support from all our driving instructor colleagues, family and friends.

"We would like to thank the community for being so generous and supportive of our fundraising efforts - whether you provided sponsorship for our event or donated a raffle or auction prize, thank you! We thoroughly enjoyed hosting this event and feel it was huge success."

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) responds on average to two incidents daily, somewhere in Northern Ireland. Since the service first launched in July 2017, the HEMS has been tasked on over 3,090 occasions.

The charity Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the HEMS for Northern Ireland. The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre hospital care direct to the casualty, with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

Air Ambulance NI needs to raise £2million each year to maintain this service so public donations are crucial.