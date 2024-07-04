Larne FC’s left-back Micheál Glynn nets a degree from Queen’s University Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been quite a year for Larne FC player Micheál Glynn, who graduated with a degree in Planning, Environment and Development at Queen’s University on Thursday.

During the final year of his undergraduate course, Micheál faced a pivotal moment when Larne Football Club, recognising his talent on the field, recruited him as a left-back in 2023.

Initially taking some time away from his studies to find his footing with the Inver Park club, Micheál never lost sight of his academic goals and returned to Queen’s in September for his final year, where he honed the skill of balancing his dual roles in sport and academia.

In what turned out to be a landmark year for the club, Micheál’s contributions saw Larne clinch their first-ever Irish Premiership title, an achievement that made waves throughout Northern Ireland’s football community. And in April 2024 Larne did it all again – making them back-to-back winners of the prestigious title.

Micheál Glynn graduated with a degree in Planning, Environment and Development at Queen's University Belfast. Picture: supplied by QUB

Micheál’s impressive performance and unwavering commitment on the field not only maintained their top-of-the-league status, but also secured two County Antrim Shield titles. He was also selected to play for the Northern Ireland Under-21s in the European Qualifiers.

Balancing the demands of professional football and academic commitments was no mean feat as Micheál’s life became a juggling act of intense training sessions, match days, and long nights dedicated to his studies.

Reflecting on this period, he acknowledges the significant role his course played in providing a counterbalance to the pressures of professional sports.

"Sometimes when football isn’t going the way I might expect, my attention would turn to studying as a distraction and vice versa,” he shares.

Micheál cites the supportive environment at Queen’s as a cornerstone of his success. His lecturers, and particularly Dr Philip Boland, offered unwavering support and guidance which helped him navigate the challenges of balancing his demands and provided him with flexibility to excel in both arenas.

Now at 22, Micheál stands ready to take his next steps in the world as he weighs up his options.

While he remains committed to pursuing his football career, the completion of his degree at Queen’s provides him with a valuable safety net and a wealth of opportunities beyond the pitch.

His graduation on the final day of this year’s summer ceremonies at Queen’s is a testament to the power of perseverance and discipline. It exemplifies how dedication to one’s passions, coupled with a supportive educational environment, can lead to extraordinary achievements.

"The breadth and depth of the Planning, Environment and Development course has given me great knowledge and skills to go into various career paths. It’s given me a really solid foundation to build upon,” Micheál said.