Larne Fire Station reopens after £1.25m refurbishment

The station, in Agnew Street, was built in 1959 and work began in January 2021 to update the site.

During his visit, the Minister toured the building and met some of the 22 On-Call Firefighters based at the station.

He said: “I want to congratulate and thank all those involved in the major refurbishment of Larne Fire Station.

Health Minister Robin Swann with On-Call Firefighters, Larne Fire Station.

“I was impressed with what I saw on my tour of the station and I’m sure this new facility will enable NIFRS to continue to provide a high standard of service to the community while ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for staff and visitors.

“Firefighters are highly trained and equipped with an extensive set of skills and capabilities. I’m grateful for the work they do, often in dangerous and challenging situations, as well as their tremendous and tireless dedication to public safety.”

During the refurbishment work, the On-Call Firefighters operated temporarily from Port of Larne Business Park, continuing to respond to all types of incidents including fires, road traffic collisions, marine incidents and a wide range of special service calls.

NIFRS Interim Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Andy Hearn explained: “Today is a day to recognise and say thank you to the On-Call Firefighters in Larne. They have served their community with such dedication and commitment over the last number of years and I’d like to commend them for it. These facilities have been designed to ensure our firefighters can carry out the training they need to ensure they are prepared to deal with incidents in their area.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to Minister Swann for this investment. The funding has helped to support and enhance our emergency response in the local Larne area as well as across the Northern Area Command.

“I would also like to thank our Facilities and Assets Department, the design team and the contractors in delivering a building of the highest standards. Well done and thank you to everyone involved including the families of our firefighters, their employers and to the community for their support for their Fire and Rescue Service in helping make Northern Ireland a safer place.”

Carmel McKinney OBE, Chairperson of NIFRS added: “This is a special day for NIFRS and for the community in Larne. I’d like to thank the local firefighters of Larne for their patience, resilience and dedication whilst working from temporary facilities and continuing to provide an essential service to their community.

"Your efforts to ensure you continued to serve the people of Larne and further afield have not gone unnoticed. Today we take time to thank you and recognise your commitment to protecting your local community. I have no doubt that this new building has already made an enhanced contribution to the safety of the Larne community and further afield.

