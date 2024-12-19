Larne Foodbank: closing dates for Christmas and how to get emergency help over the festive period

By Helena McManus
Published 19th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST

Larne Foodbank is advising the local community of its last distribution session before the Christmas break, along with details on how to get emergency help over the festive period.

The organisation’s December newsletter notes that its final distribution session before Christmas will take place Saturday, December 21 from 9am-10:45am in First Larne Presbyterian Church.

The foodbank will reopen again for a distribution session on Saturday, January 4 from 9am-10:45am, also in First Larne Presbyterian Church.

Sessions after this will follow as normal:

Larne Foodbank is advising the local community of its last distribution session before the Christmas break, along with details on how to get emergency help over the festive period. Photo: Larne Foodbank

Craigyhill Methodist Church – Tuesdays 1pm-3pm; Wednesdays 5pm-6:30pm; Fridays 10am-12pm.

First Larne Presbyterian Church – Saturdays 9am-10:45am.

Anyone who needs emergency help over the Christmas period can contact the food bank by email on [email protected] or by leaving a voicemail message for the Foodbank at 028 2827 7530. “Someone will get back to you as soon as possible,” the organisation said.

Larne Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust network – the UK’s leading operator of food banks.

