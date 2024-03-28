Larne Foodbank Easter opening hours
Larne Foodbank has reminded local people of its opening hours over the Easter holiday period.
The service, based at Craigyhill Methodist Church on the Brustin Brae Road, will be closed on Good Friday, March 29; Easter Saturday, March 30; and Easter Monday and Tuesday, April 1-2.
Normal hours will resume on Wednesday, April 3 (5pm – 6:30pm).
For food emergencies only, please leave your name and phone number on the office phone at 028 2827 7530 and the foodbank will return your call as soon as possible.