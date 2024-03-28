Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The service, based at Craigyhill Methodist Church on the Brustin Brae Road, will be closed on Good Friday, March 29; Easter Saturday, March 30; and Easter Monday and Tuesday, April 1-2.

For food emergencies only, please leave your name and phone number on the office phone at 028 2827 7530 and the foodbank will return your call as soon as possible.