Larne highland dancers involved in 2023 Belfast International Tattoo

Two highland dancers from Larne were part of a team involved in the 2023 Belfast International Tattoo, held in the SSE Arena at the weekend.
By Helena McManus
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST

Felicity McKeown and Rebecca McGarel were among 37 talented highland dancers from across Northern Ireland involved as part of the Kathryn Stewart Highland Dance Display Team.

Both dancers are members of the Kathryn Stewart School of Highland Dance in Larne, which meets in Larne Rangers Club on Thursdays from 4.30pm.

A spokesperson for the School said: "We were thrilled to see Felicity dance in this year’s Belfast International Tattoo highland dance display team, and devastated for Rebecca who picked up a knee injury so was unable to dance. We are also so proud of our tutor Kathryn who has brought a fantastic team together and choreographed two amazing dances."

The dance school have spaces for new dancers, with the first class free.

Contact the group via their Facebook page @highlanddancelarne for more information.

