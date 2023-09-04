Larne highland dancers involved in 2023 Belfast International Tattoo
Felicity McKeown and Rebecca McGarel were among 37 talented highland dancers from across Northern Ireland involved as part of the Kathryn Stewart Highland Dance Display Team.
Both dancers are members of the Kathryn Stewart School of Highland Dance in Larne, which meets in Larne Rangers Club on Thursdays from 4.30pm.
A spokesperson for the School said: "We were thrilled to see Felicity dance in this year’s Belfast International Tattoo highland dance display team, and devastated for Rebecca who picked up a knee injury so was unable to dance. We are also so proud of our tutor Kathryn who has brought a fantastic team together and choreographed two amazing dances."
The dance school have spaces for new dancers, with the first class free.
Contact the group via their Facebook page @highlanddancelarne for more information.