The shop at Murrayfield Arcade offers a range of gift ideas. Photo: submitted

The Larne Lifeboat Christmas Shop is up and running again at Murrayfield Arcade.

The shop, in support of the RNLI, is open Wednesday to Saturday, 10.00am to 3.30pm, from now until December.

The organisers said: “We have cards, calendars, diaries, jams and chutneys, lots of teddies and stocking fillers for mum, dad and the kids plus Christmas decorations.

"There is a ballot for a football signed by the Larne FC players. Pop in, have a browse, there’s sure to be that something to take your fancy.”