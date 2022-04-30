Larne LOL District No 1 to hold postponed NI centennial parade tonight

Seven bands from the east Antrim area are expected to take part in the parade.

Lodge members and bands are assembling at Church Road at 6pm. There will be a short talk at the war memorial at Inver before the parade commences at 6.30pm.

What route will the parade take?

Larne District LOL No 1 makes its way to the field in Ballyclare on the Twelfth in 2018. Picture: Phillip Byrne

The parade will begin at Church Road and follow this route:

Glynn Road

Circular Road

Station Road

Bridge Street

High Street

Pound Street

Meetinghouse Street

Albert Street

Carson Street

Pound Street

Victoria Road

Old Glenarm Road

Herbert Avenue

Newington Avenue

Glenarm Road

Curran Road

Bay Road

Chaine Memorial Road

Tower Road

Curran Road

Main Street

High Street

Bridge Street

Church Road

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Pa rades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part:

Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band

Constable Anderson Auld Boys

Cairncastle Flute Band

Clydevalley Flute Band

McMaster Memorial Accordion Band

Ballyboley Pipe Band

Carnlough Flute Band

Will there be traffic diversions?

The PSNI say road-users should be aware of possible delays / diversions to traffic.

A spokesperson said: “Plan to divert up Branch Road, before the Black Arch if travelling towards Larne. You’ll know to divert if there’s officers at that junction.

“We’ll probably have to put a temporary diversion in place just near the Viking Lodge, sending traffic away from the Old Glenarm Road, along Greenland Road and out of the town that way if you plan to leave us! Don’t be tempted to take a left back down The Roddens. If that diversion is put in place it’ll mean there’s another at the bottom of the Roddens going onto Victoria Road which will just cause you more delays.

“If travelling towards Larne through Glynn village, It would be a good idea to avoid the Bank Road early in the evening and seek an alternative route.

“The Glenburn Road will take you up over the hill, where you can drop back down to Larne via the Browndod Road and enjoy the country views on the way.

“If that hill or hairpin bend coming out of the Glynn strikes fear into your clutch, come on ahead and we will have you on your way soon enough, but be prepared for a bit of a delay.

“Any diversions will be kept to a minimum and we will have you on your way as soon as it’s safe to do so.