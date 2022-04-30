Larne LOL District No 1 to hold postponed NI centennial parade tonight

Seven bands from the east Antrim area are expected to take part in the parade.
Lodge members and bands are assembling at Church Road at 6pm. There will be a short talk at the war memorial at Inver before the parade commences at 6.30pm.
What route will the parade take?
The parade will begin at Church Road and follow this route:
Glynn Road
Circular Road
Station Road
Bridge Street
High Street
Pound Street
Meetinghouse Street
Albert Street
Carson Street
Pound Street
Victoria Road
Old Glenarm Road
Herbert Avenue
Newington Avenue
Glenarm Road
Curran Road
Bay Road
Chaine Memorial Road
Tower Road
Curran Road
Main Street
High Street
Bridge Street
Church Road
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Pa rades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part:
Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band
Constable Anderson Auld Boys
Cairncastle Flute Band
Clydevalley Flute Band
McMaster Memorial Accordion Band
Ballyboley Pipe Band
Carnlough Flute Band
Will there be traffic diversions?
The PSNI say road-users should be aware of possible delays / diversions to traffic.
A spokesperson said: “Plan to divert up Branch Road, before the Black Arch if travelling towards Larne. You’ll know to divert if there’s officers at that junction.
“We’ll probably have to put a temporary diversion in place just near the Viking Lodge, sending traffic away from the Old Glenarm Road, along Greenland Road and out of the town that way if you plan to leave us! Don’t be tempted to take a left back down The Roddens. If that diversion is put in place it’ll mean there’s another at the bottom of the Roddens going onto Victoria Road which will just cause you more delays.
“If travelling towards Larne through Glynn village, It would be a good idea to avoid the Bank Road early in the evening and seek an alternative route.
“The Glenburn Road will take you up over the hill, where you can drop back down to Larne via the Browndod Road and enjoy the country views on the way.
“If that hill or hairpin bend coming out of the Glynn strikes fear into your clutch, come on ahead and we will have you on your way soon enough, but be prepared for a bit of a delay.
“Any diversions will be kept to a minimum and we will have you on your way as soon as it’s safe to do so.
“Many of the officers will be standing out on points in what I believe is to be a bit of wet weather so go easy on them. Watch your speed and everyone will get home safe.”