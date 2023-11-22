People in Larne now have a place to keep warm and enjoy lunch thanks to community funding from Brighter Futures, supported by Kilwaughter Minerals.

Larne Community Development Project used money from the grant scheme to support its luncheon club enabling it to run the weekly event as a ‘warm space’ during colder weather.

The initiative, which returned this month to Linn Road Community Centre following a break for the summer, provides a welcoming environment and a hot meal for dozens of people every week.

Caroline Rowley, Business Development Director of Kilwaughter Minerals, a major benefactor to Brighter Futures said: “As a company, improving the lives of those living in our community is incredibly important to us.

Volunteer Rose served up a warm welcome to Kilwaughter Minerals’ Jeannine Barr (far left) and Elaine Gilligan (left), and Brighter Futures’ Raymond Robinson (far right) at a recent luncheon club in Linn Community Centre. The weekly initiative is delivered by Larne Community Development Project. Photo: Darren Kidd

“Working with Brighter Futures, we are able to do just that, benefiting people in every walk of life right across Larne and the surrounding area.

“The impact that the Larne Community Development Project makes to those that rely on them really is changing lives and we are so pleased to play our part.”

Deborah Neill, Larne Community Development Project added: “Our luncheon club has evolved this year in response to the cost-of-living crisis and we’ve been able to expand thanks to Brighter Futures. We wanted to open the centre up as a warm space as this was really needed in the community.

Larne Community Development Project offers people a warm space this winter. Celebrating the initiative at the most recent weekly luncheon club is Raymond Robinson of Brighter Futures and Kilwaughter Minerals’ Jeannine Barr and Elaine Gilligan, alongside LCDP representatives, Deborah Neill and Annette White. Photo: Darren Kidd

“Each Monday, we have soup, bread, tea and coffee. It gives people a warm space and something to eat but also a place where they can socialise as well.

“People of all ages love to drop in as it gives them an opportunity to meet up with others and have a chat, which is a real boost to mental health also.

“Many thanks to Kilwaughter and Brighter Futures for their invaluable support.”

Brighter Futures is the official charitable grant scheme of Larne Football Club. Raymond Robinson, Brighter Futures commented: “Since we founded the Brighter Futures initiative in 2019, we have been able to support the work of countless community projects. Everyone has a fundamental right to food and warmth so it is particularly fitting that we are able to see those needs fulfilled through this vital service.”

