A Larne man has embarked on a 300-day cold water immersion challenge in support of two charities.

Ex-serviceman Anthony McToal is also being joined by members of the community for the ‘Cold Water Warrior’ fundraiser.

The drive behind the challenge comes from Anthony’s own struggles with mental health and life experiences.

Recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Anthony, who served in Afghanistan, says the cold water immersions – coupled with counselling and breathing meditations - “have been the best tool to date in dealing with this”.

Anthony's charity challenge will continue until December.

Colleague Gary Beggs, who is supporting Anthony’s initiative, explained while it is a solo effort by the former St Comgall’s High School, Larne, pupil, he has been delighted by the response from others.

“We are hoping to spread awareness on the benefits of cold water therapy for mental and physical wellbeing and at the same time promote two amazing charities who are on the front line of mental health support in the country: Women’s Aid ABCLN and Men’s Alliance NI (MANI).

“We have assembled a group of around 20 (and growing) people who regularly join Anthony in the water. Due to work / life commitments, the numbers entering the water each day vary with larger numbers generally available at the weekends.

Other Areas

"Members are mainly from the Larne and surrounding area but we have recently connected with other cold water groups from Belfast, Fermanagh and other areas.

“The challenge will be to have 300 consecutive days of cold water immersions, anyone and everyone is welcome to join in on the process at any stage.

“Generally this will take place between Ballygally Beach and Gleno waterfall but we are planning on visiting different parts of the country to help spread the word of this charity undertaking."

Anthony (31), who enjoys outdoor activities and spending time with his three boys and girlfriend, began his daily dips on February 7 and these will continue until December 3.

In preparation, he has had 40-plus days consecutively of cold water immersions.

No stranger to fundraising, Anthony completed 100 miles in May for Combat Stress and raised £700 for the charity, whilst last March, Gary raised £1800 for Blood Cancer UK.

Advertisement

