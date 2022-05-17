Larne McDonald’s: Excitement builds ahead of branch opening

Yesterday (Monday), the Larne Times reported that the eatery in the Circular Road roundabout area is set to open on Wednesday, May 25.

The dual lane ‘Drive Thru’ restaurant will bring the latest in digital innovation to the Co Antrim town with customer-facing technology and mobile app ordering functionality, as well as offering its popular delivery service via Uber Eats.

The fast food giant has said that at least 120 jobs will be created at the site with the roles ranging from crew member to managerial and will include both full and part time positions.

Following the announcement, hundreds of people took to the Times’ Facebook page to welcome the news.

One man branded the move: “Fantastic news,” while another resident said: “Excellent, great news.”

Looking ahead to the restaurant opening, one woman said: “I can’t wait.”

Commenting on the development, one member of the public stated: “Dreams really do come true.”