Larne minister shortlisted for Moderator role

Rev Dr Colin McClure, minister of First Larne Presbyterian Church.

Rev McClure has been minister of First Larne Presbyterian Church since 2003. Born in 1962, he was ordained assistant minister of Fisherwick Presbyterian Church, Belfast in 1990 and installed as minister of Loughbrickland and Scarva Presbyterian Churches in 1993.

Colin was convener of PCI’s Personnel/Planning Committee (2000-2004) and State Education Committee (2010-2014). He has been Clerk of the Presbytery of Carrickfergus since 2014.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland is the denomination’s most senior office bearer and its principal public representative. Also known as the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the serving Moderator is given the honorific style, Right Reverend (Rt Rev) former Moderators are known as Very Reverend (Very Rev).

Since the establishment of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland in 1840, there have been 174 moderators with six Moderators serving two terms of office during the 19th century. The current Moderator, the Rt Rev Dr David Bruce, is the seventh Moderator to serve two terms of office.

The other minister shortlisted for the position are Rev John Kirkpatrick, minister of Portrush Presbyterian Church, Rev Dr Trevor McCormick, minister of First Kilrea Presbyterian Church and Boveedy and Rev Alastair McNeely, minister of Richhill Presbyterian Church.

The name of the Moderator-Designate will be announced on the evening of February 1. They will then be formally proposed to the General Assembly as Moderator for the year 2022-2023 when it meets on Wednesday, June 22.