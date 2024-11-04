A multi-agency emergency operation is ongoing after a report of an upturned catamaran off the coast of Larne.

Responding to the Larne Times, an RNLI spokesperson said: “Larne and Red Bay RNLI’s all-weather lifeboats launched this afternoon (Monday) following a report of an upturned catamaran approximately 12 miles from Larne.

"The Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick has also been tasked and two P&O ferries in the area are also assisting. The operation is ongoing.”

In a statment issued to this newspaper, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard stated: “HM Coastguard received a report of an overturned catamaran in Larne, Northern Ireland, at around 4:20pm today (November 4).

"HM Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick and Larne and Red Bay RNLI lifeboats were tasked and are currently on scene.”

There are no further details at this time.