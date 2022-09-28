Larne Music Festival AGM to be staged

The Annual General Meeting will take place on Monday, October 17 at 8.15 pm in Hills Financial Planning, 19 Main Street, Larne.

Commenting ahead of the meeting, a spokesperson for the organising committee said: “The planning for the 2023 festival will start immediately after the AGM.

“We encourage anyone who would like to be involved in running the festival to come along and find out more about what happens ‘behind the scenes’ and see how you can contribute.

“To help us accommodate everyone, if you would like to attend the AGM, please email us in advance at [email protected]”

Larne Musical Festival Association was founded in 1925. In September 1999, Mr John Dooris, a well-known local musician and Choir Master set up a new committee and re-instated Larne Music Festival.

