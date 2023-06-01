The organisers of the Larne Music Festival are already planning for “a celebration of music” next year following the successful resumption of the event recently after the Coronavirus pandemic.

First Larne Presbyterian Church hall welcomed musicians from across Co Antrim and further afield for the event which was staged at the end of April.

Richard Yarr, the principal adjudicator, was ably assisted by Conal Oakes and Colleen Tunney, who sensitively adjudicated the pieces of music played and sung in their respective specialist fields of guitar and Traditional music.

Fr Eugene O'Hagan, the compère on the final night, rounded off the festival by thanking the parents of the talented young performers and their teachers for sharing the music that they enjoy listening to in their own homes and classrooms.

The festival provided young musicians and singers with an opportunity to perform well practised pieces in a class suited to their genre of music.

The performances on the final evening ranged from classical piano to electric guitar, solo harpists and bodhrán players, to award-winning choirs from Belfast and Whitehead.

A spokesperson for the organising committee stated: “The return of the full music festival this year has certainly been a celebration of music. It

has again showcased the teamwork that can be achieved right across our local community.

"For parents, family and friends, the festival provided a welcome opportunity to momentarily step-back from the noise and busyness of everyday

life and to come together with others who share their same enjoyment of music.

“For young musicians and singers it was an opportunity to perform well practised pieces in a class suited to their genre and their level of accomplishment in front of experienced adjudicators.

"As with previous festivals, the 2023 Gala Concert was another high point. It provided a fascinating glimpse of the wide range of musical tastes and talents in the greater-Larne community.

“The Larne Music Festival Association wish to thank the performers who participated this year, as well as expressing its gratitude to everyone who helped to make the week such a resounding success – particularly, those volunteers who so willingly gave of their time.

“It is hoped that – with the continued support of the local community – there will be an even more enjoyable celebration of music, generosity and community at the 2024 festival.