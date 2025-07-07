Larne: £7m redevelopment of Carnfunnock Country Park commences
Pedestrian access will be maintained during the work at the 36-hectare site, which includes the construction of a new visitor centre.
In a statement, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “The £7 million redevelopment of Carnfunnock begins on Monday 7 July. The project will last for approximately 15 months but there will still be pedestrian access throughout the redevelopment.
"Car parking is available at nearby Drains Bay or Carnfunnock Bay and toilets available at Drains Bay.”
This exciting project, council added, will include:
- New visitor centre;
- Improved accessibility;
- Bike Park;
- Upgraded adventure playpark;
- Dog Park;
- Improved caravan park services.
The project is funded by Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.