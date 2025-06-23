Larne RBL information meeting
Royal British Legion Larne Branch is inviting members to an information meeting to be held on Monday, June 30.
The meeting is in Larne & Kilwaughter Old Presbyterian Church hall, starting at 7.30pm.
The purpose of the invite, from branch chairman Paul Castle, is to update members ‘on issues and ongoing endeavours following wider recent events’.
It covers topics such as branch and loaned property and future planning.
All members of RBL Larne Branch in good standing are invited to attend.
