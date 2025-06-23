Larne RBL information meeting

Royal British Legion Larne Branch is inviting members to an information meeting to be held on Monday, June 30.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting is in Larne & Kilwaughter Old Presbyterian Church hall, starting at 7.30pm.

The purpose of the invite, from branch chairman Paul Castle, is to update members ‘on issues and ongoing endeavours following wider recent events’.

It covers topics such as branch and loaned property and future planning.

All members of RBL Larne Branch in good standing are invited to attend.