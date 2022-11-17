Family and friends of Larne resident Samuel Parker gathered at the weekend to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Mr Parker, who still lives independently in the Curran Road area of the town, turned 100 on Monday (November 14).

The former Moneydara Guest House owner, who moved from Donegal to Co Antrim in 1957, celebrated his major milestone with loved ones including his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at the Ballygally Castle Hotel on Saturday.

The Larne Harbour LOL 766 member received a special card from King Charles III and the Queen Consort to commemorate his special day.

Mr Parker was joined by loved ones for his special celebrations.

Speaking to the Larne Times, Samuel’s son John said: “Dad was delighted to receive his card from the KIng. He must be one of the first in the east Antrim area to have received the special telegram since Charles came to the throne. The King and dad share the same birthday.

"With dad coming from Donegal, he’s also in line to receive the Centenarian Bounty of €2,540 from the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

Advertisement

"He was also very excited to celebrate his big day with family members.

"My dad operated the guest house with my mum up until the mid 1990s. Since then he has had a happy retirement, although mum passed away in 2000. He has enjoyed travelling, including trips to America and other far-off destinations. Even when people were having to stay closer to home at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, dad enjoyed coming with us on road trips around Ireland.

Mr Parker with fellow Orange brethren.

"He is the last surviving one of his siblings. He is one of seven. Some of them also enjoyed long lives. He had a sister pass away at the age of 101. Another sibling died just short of their 100th birthday, while the others lived until their 70s and 80s.