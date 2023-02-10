National Union of Journalists (NUJ) stalwart and lifelong St MacNissi’s Choral Society member Peter O’Rourke has been remembered as a ‘real character’ with a talent for bringing people together.

A Larne resident, Mr O’Rourke died at home on February 2. He was 89.

Mourners at his funeral Mass in St MacNissi’s Church, Agnew Street, Larne, heard Peter was a wonderful storyteller and respected journalist. A former editor of the Carrickfergus Advertiser, he was also a sub-editor and columnist with the Irish News.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter (Peadar) O’Rourke was born on July 31 1933. He and his older sister Maura, and younger brother Sean grew up with their loving parents, initially in Carrickfergus, then Newtownhamilton in south Armagh.

Peter (Peadar) O'Rourke: 1933 - 2023.

He enjoyed his school days as a boarder in Saint Patrick’s College in Armagh before embarking on a career in journalism in the 1950s as a cub reporter with an Armagh newspaper.

Referring to words of remembrance provided by Mr O’Rourke’s family, Parish Priest Father Francis O’Brien explained how the Armagh opportunity arose: "Legend has it that he was thumbing a lift home one day, and met a newspaper boss who asked Peter a few questions and said, ‘we could do with a person like you’.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fr O’Brien continued: “After reporting in his native land, Peter moved to England for a few years where he met and married Rita, from Portlaoise, and set up home, to become a loving father to his son Eamonn, and daughters, Fiona, Grainne and Siobhan. This year in April would have been their sixtieth wedding anniversary which Peter was looking forward to in his unique positive fashion.

“Peter and Rita returned to Ireland in 1974, settling in Larne, where Peter became editor of the Carrickfergus Advertiser before joining the sports department of the Irish News, Belfast, as a sub-editor. Here he showed his love and dedication to the furtherance of traditional Irish music by writing the Duchas column (originated by colleague Brendan McCourt) where he promoted musicians, singers and festivals.”

Family Man

A devoted family man, the service heard how he encouraged a thirst for knowledge in his grandchildren Rachel and Freddie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He took them on trips to museums and to visit relatives, or simply to the seaside for ice cream and a paddle in the sea. He encouraged their learning through Reader’s Digest quizzes, TV quizzes, and by example with his love of books, newspapers, and belief in formal education, self-education and the arts.

“Peter believed you could never be bored or have nothing to do if you had a shelf filled with books. He was a self-taught man who inspired others to learn more. Generous with his knowledge, he helped anyone who needed advice, advocacy or a listening ear.”

In 2006, Mr O’Rourke was honoured by the Committee of the Armagh Festival of Traditional Song for his contribution to the promotion of the song and music tradition of Ireland.

"They acknowledged his lifetime of dedication to his art and asserted that he belongs with the poets, musicians, and sages of this land. They acknowledged in particular his years of promoting the Irish song and music tradition in his Duchas column in the Irish News and being such a central figure in the life of so many artists and performers throughout these islands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Peter always approached life with a song in his heart and loved a good trad session at regional and All-Ireland Fleadhs, at parties, weddings, funerals, and NUJ conferences after the union business of the day.

“This year he was looking forward to his 90th birthday party where he would have sung a song or three with his family and friends.”

Peter’s many pastimes included travel, swimming and going to horse races with his many friends, particularly the Cheltenham Festival for the Gold Cup.

Keen Member

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was a dedicated committee person, supporting education and the Saint Comgall’s Club, Larne, as well as many other local groups. He was a keen member of the church choir and Saint MacNissi’s Choral Society.

Peter was a big sports fan – football, GAA, rugby, horse racing, any sport would do.

"He was delighted when Armagh brought home the Sam Maguire after winning the All-Ireland in 2002. Luckily for Peter, when attending a school reunion, he got to hold the Sam Maguire Cup, when it was put on display at Saint Patrick’s College.”

A former officer of Belfast and District branch, who served the union at chapel, branch and national level over many years, Peter was granted life membership of the NUJ in 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said: "Peter belonged to a generation of committed NUJ members. He served the union with distinction. He is remembered for his humour and his quick wit. He was a regular delegate at conferences and enjoyed the social element of every gathering, usually leading a sing-song, sometimes bringing political factions together after an acrimonious debate."

In a tribute, The Irish News described Peter as: “A wonderful storyteller, respected production journalist and stalwart of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).”

St MacNissi's Choral and Dramatic Society extended its deepest sympathy to Mr O'Rourke’s family. Remembering him as a “lifelong member, performer, and member of the committee”, the choral society statement added he was “a real 'character' on stage loved by us all”.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Rita and the family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr O’Rourke is survived by his wife Rita, son Eamonn, daughters Fiona, Grainne, and Siobhan, granddaughter Rachel and her husband Daniel, and grandson Freddie, nieces, nephews and extended relatives.