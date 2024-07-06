Larne RNLI crew members to take part in first RNLI Henley Royal Regatta rowpast in historic lifeboat
Larne lifeboat crew members Barry Kirkpatrick and Scott Leitch will be among a number of RNLI rowers taking part in a rowpast in a historic lifeboat at the regatta at around 12.30pm.
Barry, both a coxswain and helm at Larne RNLI, will be one of six volunteer lifeboat crew members from Larne, Galway, Teddington, Hunstanton, New Quay, and Kyle of Lochalsh who will row the William Riley along a section of the historic Henley course to the finish line.
Scott, a coxswain, helm and mechanic, will meanwhile act as a reserve. Also onboard will be volunteers from the Whitby Historic Lifeboat Trust which owns and maintains the William Riley.
The former Whitby RNLI lifeboat was built in 1909 in London and famously took part in one of the most famous RNLI rescues, the Rohilla, in 1914. It was in service to the RNLI until 1931 and was discovered derelict in 2005 in Devon and restored by the Whitby Historic Lifeboat Trust. It is rarely seen outside its home in Whitby.
Speaking ahead of Sunday, Barry said: ‘I am enormously proud to be representing my station and RNLI region by rowing a historic lifeboat with fellow RNLI crew on a historic world-renowned course.
"This opportunity came up a few months back when an email came to the station inviting rowers to register their interest. A group of us here would have experience in rowing traditional rowing gigs around the Irish coast so we registered our interest. This is the first RNLI rowpast at the Henley Royal Regatta, made even more special on the charity’s 200th anniversary.’
