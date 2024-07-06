Larne RNLI crew members to take part in first RNLI Henley Royal Regatta rowpast in historic lifeboat

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jul 2024, 08:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two members of a Northern Ireland RNLI crew are preparing to take part in a memorable event at Henley Royal Regatta on Sunday to celebrate the lifesaving charity’s 200th anniversary.

Larne lifeboat crew members Barry Kirkpatrick and Scott Leitch will be among a number of RNLI rowers taking part in a rowpast in a historic lifeboat at the regatta at around 12.30pm.

Barry, both a coxswain and helm at Larne RNLI, will be one of six volunteer lifeboat crew members from Larne, Galway, Teddington, Hunstanton, New Quay, and Kyle of Lochalsh who will row the William Riley along a section of the historic Henley course to the finish line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scott, a coxswain, helm and mechanic, will meanwhile act as a reserve. Also onboard will be volunteers from the Whitby Historic Lifeboat Trust which owns and maintains the William Riley.

Barry Kirkpatrick, coxswain and helm at Larne RNLI. Picture: RNLIBarry Kirkpatrick, coxswain and helm at Larne RNLI. Picture: RNLI
Barry Kirkpatrick, coxswain and helm at Larne RNLI. Picture: RNLI

The former Whitby RNLI lifeboat was built in 1909 in London and famously took part in one of the most famous RNLI rescues, the Rohilla, in 1914. It was in service to the RNLI until 1931 and was discovered derelict in 2005 in Devon and restored by the Whitby Historic Lifeboat Trust. It is rarely seen outside its home in Whitby.

Speaking ahead of Sunday, Barry said: ‘I am enormously proud to be representing my station and RNLI region by rowing a historic lifeboat with fellow RNLI crew on a historic world-renowned course.

"This opportunity came up a few months back when an email came to the station inviting rowers to register their interest. A group of us here would have experience in rowing traditional rowing gigs around the Irish coast so we registered our interest. This is the first RNLI rowpast at the Henley Royal Regatta, made even more special on the charity’s 200th anniversary.’

Related topics:Larne RNLINorthern IrelandLarne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.