Larne RNLI responds after five paddleboarders get in difficulty at Brown’s Bay

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their in-shore lifeboat by Belfast Coastguard at 2.09pm following a report that five people on two paddleboards had been caught in an offshore breeze and were struggling to get back to shore.

The lifeboat, Terry, was launched from East Antrim Boat Club and made its way to the last reported location of the paddleboarders at the entrance of Brown’s Bay off Islandmagee.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having located the group in the middle of Brown’s Bay, the lifeboat crew observed that the offshore breeze was blowing both boards out to sea and that some of them were having difficulty trying to return to safety.

Volunteer crew members on board the in-shore lifeboat.

Two of the group managed to make their own way back to the safety of the beach unaided, while the remaining three were transferred into the lifeboat.

Upon returning the group and their paddleboards to Brown’s Bay beach, they were handed into the care of Portmuck’s Coastguard team.

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Helm, Scott Leitch, said: ‘We are very grateful to the member of the public who realised that something was wrong and called 999 and asked for the Coastguard and we were delighted to help.