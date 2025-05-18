Larne RNLI came to the aid of a person who had fallen into the water at Glenarm Marina on Saturday (May 17).

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 1:15am by HM Coastguard after a report from a member of the public that someone had fallen into the water at the marina.

With weather conditions at the time described as flat calm with little to no breeze, the crew made their way to the casualty's last reported location.

On arrival at the marina they found that the person had made it safely back to shore and into the care of HM Coastguard.

Larne RNLI responded to the alert. Photo: RNLI

The crew then deployed to the shore to assist the Coastguard, providing first-aid, oxygen and monitoring the casualty until the ambulance arrived.

The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance staff and the crew returned to the port of Larne at 3:30am.

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Coxswain, Jack Healy said: 'We would like to wish the casualty well. We would also like to commend the member of the public for raising the alarm, that is always the right thing to do.”

Should you see someone in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.