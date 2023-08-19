Larne RNLI volunteers rescue two people from rough sea off Islandmagee

Two people have been rescued in challenging conditions off the Co Antrim coastline by members of Larne volunteer lifeboat crew.

Larne RNLI was requested to launch both of its lifeboats by Belfast Coastguard to reports that two individuals were in the water 200 metres from Portmuck in Islandmagee.

The lifeboats were launched into rough seas with a sea breeze on Thursday afternoon (August 17) and made their way to the casualties’ reported location.

The all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparran, located the first casualty floating near to the rocks at Portmuck harbour. The lifeboat moved alongside and one volunteer crew member entered the water in a dry suit to help the casualty who was beginning to show the effects of being in the cold water for a prolonged period.

Larne RNLI crew rescued two people from the water off Islandmagee on Thursday, August 17. Picture: Larne RNLI

Using the hoist on the lifeboat, the casualty was brought onboard where the volunteer crew immediately started casualty care and administered oxygen.

At the same time the smaller inshore lifeboat, Terry, had located the second casualty along with the small punt the casualties had been using.

The punt had been taking on water and was mostly submerged. The volunteer crew threw a rope to the casualty and brought him into the lifeboat. The casualty was then transferred into the large all-weather lifeboat where casualty care was administered by crew members.

Both lifeboats made their way to the Larne harbour where it was requested that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service would meet the volunteer crew upon their arrival. Paramedics assessed both casualties and they were then transferred into the care of the Ambulance Service.

Allan Dorman, Larne Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “This was a challenging call for all of our volunteer crew members, but it is why we train regularly so that we are as prepared as we can be in scenarios like this.